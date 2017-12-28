THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

LifeNews can report excellent news today from the state of Iowa. There, a Planned Parenthood abortion business that had been killing unborn children for 18 years is closing down. The abortion company blamed the Iowa state legislature for revoking its taxpayer funding as the reason why. [...]





The Planned Parenthood abortion affiliate in Iowa received about $2.7 million in tax dollars per year from the grant and the state. Instead the money is going to places that don't do abortions. Iowa will now spend an equal amount on family planning services by tapping a separate federal grant. This money will go to organizations that don't perform abortions.





While Planned Parenthood no longer would receive tax dollars, community health care facilities would. These clinics are far more numerous than Planned Parenthoods, and they offer comprehensive health services that the abortion chain does not.