THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Remember the scene in the movie "Office Christmas Party" when the head of human resources grabbed the D.J.'s microphone and told employees to have sex in the parking lot instead of in their cubicles? Wait, you didn't see it?





Well, anyway: Those days are over, even in jest. Holiday gatherings have become toned-down affairs as executives respond to demands to cut costs, improve company morale and, this year, address sexual harassment in the workplace.





More companies are focusing their efforts on holiday parties that promote teams and foster cooperation. A growing favorite are parties at bowling alleys and escape rooms...