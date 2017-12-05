December 5, 2017
THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:
Dustin Hoffman grilled over sexual misconduct claims (NZ Herald, 6 Dec, 2017)
A starry anniversary discussion of the film Wag the Dog turned testy when moderator John Oliver confronted Dustin Hoffman about allegations of sexual harassment.Hoffman seemed blindsided and defensive by the line of questioning from the host of HBO's Last Week Tonight.Hoffman explained the accusation was 40 years old.
The victim wasn't.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 5, 2017 4:58 PM