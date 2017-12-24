December 24, 2017
THE CHRISTIAN/SHI'A ALLIANCE:
Iraq Invites Energy Companies For Building New Oil Pipeline (Radio Liberty, December 24, 2017)
Iraq's Oil Ministry invited oil companies on December 24 to submit statements of interest in building a new pipeline from the northern city of Kirkuk to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.The state-run Oil Projects Company said that the planned 350-kilometer oil pipeline will carry up to 1 million barrels a day.
