THE ACCOUNTABLE INSTITUTION:

ABC News president James Goldston was caught on tape laying into his own staff on Monday, excoriating reporters - and especially chief investigative reporter Brian Ross - for getting their facts wrong in a story about Michael Flynn's dealings with the FBI. [...]





"I don't think ever in my career have I felt more rage and disappointment and frustration that I felt through this weekend and through the last half of Friday," Goldston told the ABC newsroom.





"I don't even know how many times we've talked about this, how many times we have talked about the need to get it right," he added. "That how we have to be right and not first. About how in this particular moment, with the stakes as high as these stakes are right now, we cannot afford to get it wrong."