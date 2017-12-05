THANKS, W:

A surprising example of progress is the Chicago Public Schools. Despite the city's social and economic disadvantages, its schools have shown above-average progress in raising the reading and math levels for elementary students, according to new research by Stanford University. One reason, according to The New York Times, are the attitudes of educators. "Whatever kids come in here, we know we can grow them," one principal, Tracey Stelly, told the Times. "When kids come in the building, they know, 'This is where I belong.' "





Research studies that prove teacher attitudes can improve - or worsen - a student's performance are surprisingly few. Perhaps the most definitive study is a recent one by Seth Gershenson of American University and Nicholas Papageorge of Johns Hopkins University. They used data that tracked 10th-grade students into adulthood and also measured what teachers expected of each child in future performance. The scholars showed that students randomly assigned to a teacher whose expectations were 40 percent higher than another teacher were 7 percent more likely to complete a four-year college degree.





Teachers do make the ultimate difference in education, not in positive thinking but in understanding each student's innate abilities and qualities of thought. They can help students overcome disadvantages often seen as intractable, such as family dysfunction or poor skills in English. And with this high expectation in the classroom, more students are able to finish 12th grade, raising the educational attainment for the whole United States.