December 26, 2017
THANKS, UR:
The Hunt for ISIS Pivots to Remaining Pockets in Syria (ERIC SCHMITT, DEC. 24, 2017, NY Times)
With names like Joint Stars and Rivet Joint, the American spy planes are trying to track the last Islamic State fighters and top leaders, eavesdrop on their furtive conversations, and steer attack jets and ground forces to kill or capture them.The three-year American campaign has largely achieved its goal of reclaiming territory in Syria and Iraq, and the Islamic State's religious state, or caliphate, appears all but gone.
