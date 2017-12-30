THANKS, DONALD:

Several factors kept the market on an upward grind for most of the year and repeatedly drove stock indexes to all-time highs. The global economy rebounded, while the U.S. economy and job market continued to strengthen, which helped drive strong corporate earnings growth.





Investors also drew encouragement from the Trump administration's and Republican-led Congress' push to slash corporate taxes, roll back regulations and enact other pro-business policies. Congress passed the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul bill, which reduces corporate taxes from 35 percent to 21 percent, last week. [...]





In Europe, Britain's market closed the year with a gain of 7.6 percent. Indexes in Germany and France finished 2017 with gains of 12.5 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively. Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's benchmark index notched gains of 19.1 percent and 36 percent, respectively.





The gains in overseas markets reflect how economies in Japan, Europe, China and many developing nations began growing in tandem with the U.S. for the first time in a decade.





The U.S. lagged the rest of those economies early in the year, but caught up by summer and delivered GDP growth of 3.1 percent in the second quarter and a 3.3 percent gain in the third, its fastest rate in three years. [...]

on't see better places to get a return as long as the economy and company earnings continue to improve, Christopher said.





"People have just been waiting for pullbacks to buy the dips," he said. "There's still a lot of cash on the balance sheets of businesses and households."





By some measures, the market is looking expensive. The S&P 500 is now trading around 18 times forward earnings. That's above the historical average of 16, which suggests stocks are expensive heading into 2018.





Even so, eight years into the bull market, many analysts expect stocks to keep climbing next year.





"We expect the bull market to continue in 2018, but at a more moderate pace," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.