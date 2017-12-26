THANKS, DONALD!:

The first win is that Trump enforced a real "red line" against the use of nerve gas in Syria by the regime of Bashar al-Assad, something that Obama had failed to do. On April 4, 2016, the Syrian regime used sarin, a nerve gas, against civilian targets in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun, killing more than 80 people.





Trump called the attack an "affront to humanity" and said that it "crossed a lot of lines for me. When you kill innocent children, innocent babies ... that crosses many, many lines -- beyond a red line."

Two days after the sarin attack, American warships launched 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian military airfield, the first direct military action that the United States has taken against Assad's regime.

Assad hasn't used chemical weapons against his own people since Trump ordered those cruise missile strikes in April. [...]





What is clear is that ISIS is almost completely defeated in Syria and is largely eliminated from all of its havens in Iraq. The defeat of ISIS has been a long time coming, and most of the anti-ISIS campaign took place under the Obama administration. But the Trump national security team helped to hasten the defeat of ISIS in two ways.





First, Trump decided to equip the anti-ISIS Syrian Democratic Forces -- a largely Kurdish militia -- with mortars, anti-tank weapons, armored cars and machine guns. Those forces captured ISIS's de facto Syrian capital, Raqqa, in October.





Second, Trump allowed American ground commanders greater latitude to carry out operations in war zones such as Iraq and Syria without consulting higher up the chain of command. Pentagon brass had long chafed at what they considered to be the micromanagement of military operations by the Obama White House.



