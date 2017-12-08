December 8, 2017
THANKS, DONALD!:
November Jobs Report: Economy Adds 228,000 Jobs; Unemployment Steady (BILL CHAPPELL, 12/08/17, NPR)
The U.S. economy added 228,000 jobs in November, according to the monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1 percent, unchanged from October."Employment growth has averaged 174,000 per month thus far this year, compared with an average monthly gain of 187,000 in 2016," the agency's acting Commissioner William J. Wiatrowski said of the report.
