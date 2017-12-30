December 30, 2017

THANKFULLY, MR. STEELE EXPLOITED SUCH KREMLIN LEAKS:

WikiLeaks Turned Down Leaks on Russian Government During U.S. Presidential Campaign : The leak organization ignored damaging information on the Kremlin to focus on Hillary Clinton and election-related hacks. (JENNA MCLAUGHLIN | AUGUST 17, 2017, Foreign Policy)
 
In the summer of 2016, as WikiLeaks was publishing documents from Democratic operatives allegedly obtained by Kremlin-directed hackers, Julian Assange turned down a large cache of documents related to the Russian government, according to chat messages and a source who provided the records. 

WikiLeaks declined to publish a wide-ranging trove of documents -- at least 68 gigabytes of data -- that came from inside the Russian Interior Ministry, according to partial chat logs reviewed by Foreign Policy. 

Posted by at December 30, 2017 11:14 AM

  

« ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE: | Main | STAFF IS ALWAYS A REFLECTION OF THE BOSS: »