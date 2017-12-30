THANKFULLY, MR. STEELE EXPLOITED SUCH KREMLIN LEAKS:

In the summer of 2016, as WikiLeaks was publishing documents from Democratic operatives allegedly obtained by Kremlin-directed hackers, Julian Assange turned down a large cache of documents related to the Russian government, according to chat messages and a source who provided the records.





WikiLeaks declined to publish a wide-ranging trove of documents -- at least 68 gigabytes of data -- that came from inside the Russian Interior Ministry, according to partial chat logs reviewed by Foreign Policy.