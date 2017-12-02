December 2, 2017
TEXTBOOK:
Exclusive - Mideast nuclear plan backers bragged of support of top Trump aide Flynn (Warren Strobel, Nathan Layne, Jonathan Landay, 12/02/17, Reuters)
Backers of a U.S.-Russian plan to build nuclear reactors across the Middle East bragged after the U.S. election they had backing from Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn for a project that required lifting sanctions on Russia, documents reviewed by Reuters show. [...]"Donald Trump's election as president is a game changer because Trump's highest foreign policy priority is to stabilise U.S. relations with Russia which are now at a historical low-point," ACU's managing director, Alex Copson, wrote in a Nov. 16, 2016 email to potential business partners, eight days after the election.
Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 2, 2017 8:36 AM