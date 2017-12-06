TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:





Coal CEO Robert Murray warns that if the Senate version of tax reform is enacted by President Trump he'll be destroying thousands of coal mining jobs in the process.





"We won't have enough cash flow to exist. It wipes us out," Murray told CNNMoney in an interview on Tuesday. [...]





For coal companies, it could be a double-whammy. It would preserve the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) and impose new limits on the interest payments that businesses can write off. Murray Energy estimates that these changes would raise its tax bill by $60 million per year.