There is something about trains that has captivated me since childhood. Maybe it's the gentle rocking back and forth as it crisscrosses the country; maybe it's the mournful sound of the train's whistle in the night, with its promise of places yet to be seen -- and perhaps, best of all, it's the knowledge that I'm not squeezed into a seat on a plane.





Alas, living in the U.S., I'm not able to indulge my passion for trains much, which makes it all the more wonderful when I'm somewhere where I can. That most recent somewhere was Ireland, and the train wasn't your common garden variety type, but the Belmond Grand Hibernian.





Officially launched in August of 2016, the Grand Hibernian is a sister train of other Belmond acquisitions, the Venice-Simplon Orient Express and the Royal Scotsman. Often referred to as "country houses on rails," they embody the very essence of luxurious train travel.





I left Dublin's Heuston Station for a two-night Taste of Ireland tour (north to Belfast on the first day and south again to Cork on the second), but there is also a four-night Loughs and Legends, or the two itineraries can be combined for a real Irish adventure.





I found that many of those onboard didn't really care where they were going; it was the train itself that was the appeal.