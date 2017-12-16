December 16, 2017

SHOULD NEVER HAVE CANCELLED IT IN THE FIRST PLACE:

'Get Christie Love': Kylie Bunbury To Star In ABC Reboot From Courtney Kemp & Vin Diesel (Nellie Andreeva, December 14, 2017, Deadline)

The project, a co-production between Lionsgate Television and Universal Television, is inspired by the cult 1974 blaxploitation-themed TV movie Get Christie Love! and subsequent short-lived series, which also aired on ABC. With the big commitment and casting of Bunbury, the project is inching closer to a green light.

Posted by at December 16, 2017 5:47 AM

  

« IF YOU'D COMMITTED TREASON YOU MIGHT TRY TO OBSTRUCT JUSTICE TOO: | Main