SHOULD HAVE WRITTEN IN GOTHIC:

Grafton began her "alphabet series" in 1982 with A is for Alibi. Her most recent book, Y is for Yesterday, was published in August.





"Many of you also know that she was adamant that her books would never be turned into movies or TV shows, and in that same vein, she would never allow a ghost writer to write in her name," her daughter wrote. "Because of all of those things, and out of the deep abiding love and respect for our dear sweet Sue, as far as we in the family are concerned, the alphabet now ends at Y."





Humphrey said Grafton had been struggling to find an idea for "Z" while undergoing treatment for rare and usually fatal cancer of the appendix, which was discovered in a routine colonoscopy.





"Nothing's been written," he told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. "There is no Z."





He added with a laugh, "Nobody in this family will ever use the letter Z again."