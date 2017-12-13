December 13, 2017
REALLY GOT 'EM ON THE RUN!:
The Public Isn't Buying It: Confidence in the FBI is Very High (Mieke Eoyang, Ben Freeman, Benjamin Wittes Wednesday, December 13, 2017, Lawfare)
The average confidence rating for the FBI in this poll measured in at 3.34. That compares favorably to any other institution we poll on, save the military, which had an average confidence score of 3.78. The question polled here is subtly different from our other polls, which measure confidence in institutions as protectors of national security. This one asks about confidence in general--on the theory that the President's attacks on the Bureau have been general attacks, not limited to the national security function. That said, the FBI's rating was notably higher than the next highest institution, the intelligence community more broadly, which had an average confidence measure of 3.04. Forty-seven percent of respondents give the FBI higher confidence ratings, either 4 or 5. And fully 74 percent repose at least some confidence in the Bureau--that is, give it at least a rating of 3. By contrast, only 26 percent give the FBI lower confidence ratings, that is a rating of only 1 or 2.
It's surprisingly easy, nowadays, to measure someone's attachment to reality by their opinion on an investigation. All the same folks who were certain we about to lock Hillary up are positive that Donald is winning his fight with Justice.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 13, 2017 2:04 PM