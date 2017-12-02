December 2, 2017
REALITY IS A TOUGH TASKMASTER:
Senate Passes Sweeping Republican Tax Overhaul Bill (Jim Tankersley, Thomas Kaplan and Alan Rappeport, Dec. 1, 2017, NY Times)
Mr. Corker was alarmed by the projections. But many of his colleagues greeted them with distrust, both because they expected tax cuts to generate more robust economic growth than the forecasters projected and because they felt burned by unflattering analyses of their health care proposals issued this year by the Congressional Budget Office.
