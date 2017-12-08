OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) is asking the Senate to give him information about sexual harassment claims and settlements against senators and their staffers.





"I plan to publicly disclose this information because I believe it will provide some insight into the scope of the problem and help determine solutions for preventing and addressing future incidents," Kaine wrote in his request to the Senate Office of Compliance, which handles congressional workplace complaints.





The Virginia Democrat said sexual misconduct would continue in Congress if reports of such actions are hidden away, as they are now. The Office of Compliance has a complicated procedure for women to report sexual misconduct -- one that is more geared toward keeping the alleged perpetrator masked than helping the victim