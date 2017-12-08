ON TOLERANCE:

Agree or disagree, but Phillips believes he is serving Christ with every cake he makes. He has previously turned down requests to create Halloween-themed cakes, lewd bachelor party cakes, and a cake celebrating a divorce. He was never reprimanded over those decisions, but the same-sex-wedding cake plunged him into hot water. [...]





Part of the problem is that Colorado misunderstood the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of same-sex marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges. Colorado claims that the court held "opposition to same-sex marriage" to be "tantamount to discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation."





In fact, as Chief Justice John Roberts pointed out during the Masterpiece oral arguments, the court in Obergefell noted that belief in marriage as the union of husband and wife is held "in good faith by reasonable and sincere people here and throughout the world." The court stated in its majority opinion that "many who deem same-sex marriage to be wrong reach that conclusion based on decent and honorable religious or philosophical premises, and neither they nor their beliefs are disparaged here."





The states should not disparage these people and their decent and honorable beliefs, either. [...]





We must refuse to use anti-discrimination laws as swords to impose sexual orthodoxy on the nation. As Americans continue to disagree about sex, we must refuse to weaponize the redefinition of marriage.



