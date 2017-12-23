OBSTRUCTION ON ITS FACE:





According to CNN, McCabe told the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday that he could vouch for a key claim in the memo that Comey wrote before his dismissal. Specifically, McCabe indicated he could corroborate Comey's account of Trump telling him that he "expects loyalty":





The testimony suggests McCabe could corroborate Comey's account, including Trump's ask that Comey show him loyalty, which the President has strongly disputed. Comey previously testified that he briefed some of his senior colleagues at the FBI about this conversation with Trump.





Following the interview with McCabe -- the details of which could not be disclosed for national security reasons -- Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, had only blistering criticism of GOP lawmakers who are trying to waste resources on another partisan Clinton investigation.





"Just like Benghazi, we know the Republican playbook," Cummings said in a statement. "They admitted that their whole goal with Benghazi was to bring down Hillary Clinton's poll numbers. Here they are trying to undermine confidence in the Special Counsel's investigation."