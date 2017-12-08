OBAMA LITE:

Strategically, the Trump administration's NSS "is thematically consistent with many previous administration's strategies," the official who's read the full draft said. "In fact, it even shares many similarities with" the Obama administration's 2015 Strategy.





According to the official, Trump's NSS, like Obama's, identifies the security of the U.S. homeland, particularly against terrorist threats and weapons of mass destruction, as a priority; both recognize that promoting economic prosperity is core to sustained U.S. global leadership; both highlight the value of preserving an open and liberal international order that has often times benefited the United States; and both underscore the importance of preserving core American principles and values. "What's most striking is how disconnected the Trump NSS is from the words and actions of the president himself, the man whose endorsement will ultimately be needed to provide the NSS any credibility," the official said.