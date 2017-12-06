December 6, 2017
OBAMA LITE:
U.S. trade gap soars as imports from China hit record high (DOUG PALMER, 12/05/2017, Politico)
If Donald resigned today his major achievements would be accidentally leading to the removal of sexual abusers from positions of power and ruining some immigrant lives for no reason.The U.S. trade deficit jumped 8.6 percent in October as imports from China and other suppliers hit a record high ahead of the holiday shopping season, a Commerce Department report released Tuesday showed.The monthly trade gap totaled $48.7 billion, the highest level for a full month since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.Ahead of the election, a Trump campaign adviser asserted they could eliminate the deficit in one or two years. Instead, the 2017 deficit is on track to exceed the 2016 level of $505 billion.
