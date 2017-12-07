December 7, 2017
NOW WE'VE GOT THE FBI ON THE RUN!:
Stark Partisan Divisions Over Russia Probe, Including Its Importance to the Nation (Pew Research, 12/07/17)
A majority of Americans say they think senior members of Donald Trump's administration definitely or probably had improper contacts with Russia during last year's presidential campaign. And most are at least somewhat confident that special counsel Robert Mueller will conduct a fair investigation into the matter.
This is what the Right calls winning.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 7, 2017 8:06 PM