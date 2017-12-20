NOW THAT'S AN ACCOMPLISHMENT:

A total of 63 percent of American voters say in a poll released today the nation's economy is "excellent" or "good," while 34 percent say it is "not so good" or "poor," the highest positive rating for the economy since the Quinnipiac University Poll began asking the question in 2001.





A total of 76 percent of voters describe their own financial situation as "excellent" or "good," as 23 percent say "not so good" or "poor," the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe- ack) University Poll finds.





President Barack Obama is mostly responsible for the state of the economy, 45 percent of voters, including 29 percent of Republicans, say, while 43 percent say President Donald Trump is responsible.





In fact, voters disapprove 51 - 44 percent of the way President Trump is handling the economy. [...]





"Confidence in the economy is eclipsed by profound doubts about the president's level headedness, honesty, empathy for fellow Americans and handling of foreign policy," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. [...]





Fifty percent of American voters, including 59 percent of women and 41 percent of men, say President Donald Trump should resign because of sexual allegations against him.