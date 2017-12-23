December 23, 2017
NORMAL COLLUSION:
America teams up with Russia, China, to pass strict new economic sanctions on North Korea (The Week, December 22, 2017)
The United Nations Security Council voted unanimously to put some of the heaviest sanctions yet on North Korea, including limiting oil exports strictly to their current levels and ordering North Korean workers abroad to return home within two years, The New York Times reports. Friday's 15-0 vote marks a significant step in the process because the United States was joined by Russia and China, which historically have hesitated on escalating sanctions against the regime.
One of those difficult things for the Trumpettes to process is that a president collaborating with enemies to achieve our ends is just normal foreign policy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 23, 2017 1:43 PM