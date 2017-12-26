NO ONE JUST LOVES JESUS:





Gov. Jerry Brown on Saturday announced pardons or sentence reductions for some 150 convicted criminals, including two Cambodian refugees facing deportation and a woman who has spent 33 years in prison despite a bungled plea deal that could have freed her decades ago. [...]





It's the second consecutive round of pardons where Brown has intervened on behalf of immigrants deported or facing deportation because of criminal convictions. Around Easter, he pardoned three men who served in the U.S. military but were deported to Mexico after completing sentences for various crimes. One, former Marine Marco Chavez, returned to the U.S. on Thursday, 15 years after he was deported following a dog-beating conviction.





The pardons come two months after Brown signed sanctuary legislation limiting state and local cooperation with federal enforcement of immigration laws.





Brown, a former Jesuit seminarian, continued his tradition of timing his decisions around major Christian holidays including Christmas.