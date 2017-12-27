NO ONE HATES JUST PAUL RYAN:

A Republican congressional candidate running to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan is now championing the work of a white nationalist academic that portrays Jews as a scheming enemy of Western civilization--an incendiary move that prompted his ally Steve Bannon to drop his support.





Paul Nehlen's endorsement of Kevin MacDonald's book, The Culture of Critique, on Tuesday appeared to double down on previous posts that embraced so-called anti-Semitic and white supremacist ideas--a trend that has worried rights' groups. [...]





Nehlen, who stumped for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, was a favorite of Breitbart News' Bannon when he ran against Ryan for the same seat in 2016.