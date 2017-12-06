NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:





"You hid behind your religion. You went to France to be a missionary while men were dying in Vietnam. Do not talk about honor and integrity," Bannon said. [...]





Attacking Romney probably won't have any effect on the Alabama race, but it may come back to bite Bannon's preferred candidate in Utah. It's unclear if the 83-year-old Hatch will run for reelection, or if Romney would launch a primary challenge. However, a recent poll showed 3 of 4 Utahns want Hatch to retire, and Romney would destroy him if the 2018 election were held today.





Regardless of whether Hatch or Romney run, now Bannon's endorsement will be toxic to any candidate in Utah. The state is 63 percent Mormon, and presumably those voters - who aren't big Trump fans to begin with - do not see Romney's missionary work as a flimsy excuse to avoid Vietnam service.