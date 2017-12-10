December 10, 2017

NO ONE GOES TO A SECOND GAME:

NFL HELL: Ticket Prices Fall To $10 As Teams Struggle To Fill Stadiums (EMILY ZANOTTI December 10, 2017, Daily Wire)

It turns out, if you can still stomach a professional football game, you can now get tickets for about the same price as a couple of Starbucks lattes.

According to Vivid Seats, an NFL ticket reselling site, seat prices at most NFL stadiums have bottomed out, leaving fans able to snag a lower level seat for a Buffalo Bills game for an astounding three dollars. Tickets at center field, right on the fifty-yard line (typically hard to find), will run you around $30.

Posted by at December 10, 2017 7:03 PM

  

« WE FEEL YOUR MANIA: | Main | NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS: »