NO LONGER RIDING THE CREST OF A WILD RAGING STORM...:

Multiple sources with knowledge of the incident recounted a "ruckus" on Tuesday night involving Omarosa, the reality TV villain turned the communications director of the White House's Office of Public Liaison. One White House official said she had even tried to "storm the residence" after learning that she was being forced out less than a year into Trump's White House tenure. She was ultimately thwarted by staff. Reports later emerged that she had to be escorted from the campus on Tuesday.