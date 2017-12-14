December 14, 2017
NO LONGER RIDING THE CREST OF A WILD RAGING STORM...:
White House Ousts Staffer Who Bragged Of Good Relationship With Louis Farrakhan (Aiden Pink, 12/14/17, The Forward)
White House staffer and former reality TV star Omarosa Manigault-Newman announced her resignation on Wednesday in a departure that turned dramatic when she was forced to deny that she was fired and escorted off the premises by the Secret Service.Manigault-Newman, who worked on African-American outreach for President Trump, her former "Apprentice" boss, had been criticized by the Anti-Defamation League for bragging of close ties with Louis Farrakhan, the African-American leader who has been accused of anti-Semitism for decades.
MORE:
Omarosa Tried to 'Storm the Residence' in Reality TV-Style Ouster (LACHLAN MARKAY & ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, 12.13.17, Daily Beast)
Multiple sources with knowledge of the incident recounted a "ruckus" on Tuesday night involving Omarosa, the reality TV villain turned the communications director of the White House's Office of Public Liaison. One White House official said she had even tried to "storm the residence" after learning that she was being forced out less than a year into Trump's White House tenure. She was ultimately thwarted by staff. Reports later emerged that she had to be escorted from the campus on Tuesday."It was actually the closest thing to reality TV [I'd experienced] since getting here," a White House official told The Daily Beast.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 14, 2017 5:52 PM