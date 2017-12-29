December 29, 2017
NEVER A BAD TIME FOR MORE SANCTIONS:
Russian tankers fueled North Korea via transfers at sea (Reuters, 12/29/17)
Sink them.Russian tankers have supplied fuel to North Korea on at least three occasions in recent months by transferring cargoes at sea, according to two senior Western European security sources, providing an economic lifeline to the secretive Communist state.The sales of oil or oil products from Russia, the world's second biggest oil exporter and a veto-wielding member of the United Nations Security Council, breach U.N. sanctions, the security sources said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 29, 2017 5:13 PM