LUCKY THEY'RE A SANCTUARY STATE...:
Southern California home prices surge, tying an all-time high (Andrew Khouri, 12/27/17, LA Times)
Southern California home prices surged 8.6% in November compared with a year earlier, tying an all-time high that underscores a drum-tight housing market with few properties for sale, according to a report released Wednesday.
....because they need a whole lot of construction.
#onlygovernmentcancreateshortages
