December 28, 2017
KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:
Iran's supreme leader lashes out at Ahmadinejad (Al-Monitor, December 27, 2017)
After months of verbal clashes in Iran between former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and judiciary chief Sadegh Amoli Larijani, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has given a speech harshly criticizing Ahmadinejad. [...]It should be noted that following Khamenei's public "advice" to Ahmadinejad not to run in the May 2017 presidential election, he defied it and decided to register as a candidate anyway. He was ultimately disqualified by the Guardian Council, which is tasked with vetting candidates.
