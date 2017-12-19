KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:





Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday called on people to speak out to defend their rights, as he took aim at the country's powerful security apparatus.





"The people are right, not the government," the moderate cleric said, in a speech marking one year since he launched an Iranian bill of rights.





"We must work to make the rights of citizens a culture," Rouhani said, urging the youth and social media users to air their grievances if rights are not "implemented".





Rouhani's landmark bill of rights is meant to guarantee freedom of speech, protest, fair trials and privacy.