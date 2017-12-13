KNOWING YOUR ALLIES:

President Donald Trump announced with great fanfare that he was decertifying the nuclear deal with Iran on October 13. Under the terms of the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act (INARA), both the Senate and House had a special 60 day period to reimpose nuclear sanctions against Iran. On the Senate side, under this special provision, only a simple majority was required with 51 Senators. However, the 60 day window has passed with the legislative branch unable to snap back new sanctions against Tehran