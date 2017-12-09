JUST BECAUSE IT'S A GOOD IDEA DOESN'T MEAN WE SHOULD DO IT:

As technologies such as machine learning become more advanced, there's a real possibility that automation could start making human labor superfluous on a large scale. So far, nothing like that appears to be happening; as machines improve, humans keep finding new valuable things to do. But there's no guarantee that it won't happen in the future. So it's important to have some way to protect a broad swath of the populace against this scenario.





A social wealth fund provides just such a way. If automation replaces human labor, it means the labor share of income will continue to fall:





That would mean the share of income going to capital owners -- corporate profit, land rent and interest income -- would go up. A social wealth fund would automatically redirect that increased capital income back to the same people whose labor income fell, canceling out much or all the harmful impact. In other words, a social wealth fund is a way to redistribute benefits of the robots.





The beauty of this policy is that it doesn't require the government to take a stand on whether automation will hurt workers. If automation proves to be a boon to workers instead of a threat, as in the past, then wages will stay high and the social wealth fund's payouts will be more modest. Either way, workers and the middle class are protected against change that's almost impossible to predict.





Actually, a social wealth fund would protect against other big economic changes. Labor's share of income is already going down -- probably due to globalization, industrial concentration, falling worker bargaining power, land price appreciation and other forces. Every one of those trends sends more money into the hands of shareholders, landlords and bondholders. So a social wealth fund would provide insurance against the future intensification of any or all of these developments.





So the social wealth fund seems like a great idea. But there are also difficulties and dangers involving its implementation. The main challenge is the issue of corporate control.