JOIN NAFTA FIRST:

Britain is aiming to secure a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union and wants it to be signed shortly after it leaves the bloc in 2019, Brexit minister David Davis said on Sunday. [...]





The EU has been considering a post-Brexit free trade deal with Britain along the lines of one agreed last year with Canada.





But the UK economy is nearly twice the size of Canada's and British officials have said that their current alignment with EU standards and much closer trading links with the continent give them scope for an even deeper relationship.