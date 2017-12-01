"JARED WHO?":

One person close to the Trumps believes that as loyal as the president is to his family, the first priority always has been, and will continue to be, his own survival. "This is about his legacy. His legacy is on the line," this person told me recently, referring to the president. "If you think he's going to tie himself to the kid, you don't know anything. And people who say that his love for [Ivanka] means he'll stand by [Jared]--the truth of the matter is he left them once before," this person added, referring to his divorce from Ivana Trump in the 1990s.