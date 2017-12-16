IT'S ONLY GOOD NEWS TO THE 60%:

The announcement came on Saturday. Just three days before the Alabama special election that transfixed the nation, and on the same day that President Trump fact-checked the Washington Post's Dave Weigel, Iraq's prime minister declared victory in the war against ISIS. Iraq -- with indispensable American help -- has regained control of its cities and its border with Syria. ISIS has been reduced to a shadow of its former self.





The victory isn't confined to Iraq. American-allied forces control ISIS's former capital in Syria, and the world's largest jihadist army is gone. Bands of insurgents still prowl the countryside, and ISIS cells exist across the world, but the war against the "caliphate" is over. It's been won.





So why does no one seem to care?