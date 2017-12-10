IT'S NOT AS IF THEY'RE FROM THE MIDDLE EAST, LIKE LEBANON...:





[W]hen Trump's immigration crackdown reached the state's tiny Indonesian community this year, Sununu wrote a letter to his fellow Republican in October in which he said he was "respectfully requesting your administration reconsider its decision to deport these individuals" and urging it consider a "resolution that would allow them to remain in the United States."





Sununu insisted the case of the Indonesians was different from that of visitors from the Middle East or Syrian refugees hoping to settle in New Hampshire. The Indonesians had been in the state for decades, raising families, working and staying out of trouble, he argues.





"This really isn't an issue of illegal immigration in the traditional sense."