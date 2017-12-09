December 9, 2017
IT'S NOT AS IF BLACKS ARE AMERICANS:
Roy Moore: America "was great at the time when families were united -- even though we had slavery" (German Lopez, Dec 8, 2017, Vox)
When a black man at a September rally asked what President Donald Trump means by "make America great again," Moore acknowledged, the Los Angeles Times reported, that the country had a history of racial tensions. Then he answered the question: "I think it was great at the time when families were united -- even though we had slavery. They cared for one another. People were strong in the families. Our families were strong. Our country had a direction."
