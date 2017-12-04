IT'S A PURITAN NATION:

With a series of high-profile workplace sex scandals on their minds, employers are making sure their holiday office parties don't become part of the problem.





There will be less booze at many. An independent business organization has renewed its annual warning not to hang mistletoe. [...]





"As soon as you introduce alcohol at an off-site activity, peoples' guards are dropped," said Ed Yost, manager of employee relations and development for the Society for Human Resource Management based in Alexandria, Virginia. "It's presumed to be a less formal, more social environment. Some people will drink more than they typically would on a Friday night or a Saturday because it's an open bar or a free cocktail hour."