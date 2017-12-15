December 15, 2017
IT WASN'T EVEN HIM...:
Trumpism never existed. It was always just Trump. (Jane Coaston, 12/15/17, vox.com)
"Making America Great Again" became a sort of Rorschach test in 2016. Some voters looked at "Trumpism" and saw a means of getting better health care, or better trade deals, or keeping their jobs. Some even looked at Trump and saw a pro-LGBTQ candidate in the same man evangelical Christians viewed as a hero in waiting. His opponents worried about the potential power of Trump's populist appeal, too. David Frum wrote in the Atlantic earlier this year that a populist agenda -- massive spending on infrastructure, combined with massive tax cuts and a heavily restrictionist immigration policy and economic protectionism -- would ensure Trump a second term in office.But Trump's own "Trumpism" seemed to die a rapid death when Trump entered office. While doing markedly little abroad to earn his campaign reputation as a foreign policy "dove," President Trump has supported a markedly unpopular health care policy and a tax bill aligned with long-standing GOP priorities while doing very little on trade. As Trump has jostled with journalists and black athletes on Twitter, the long-promised massive infrastructure investment has yet to take place, NAFTA remains intact, and China has yet to be named a currency manipulator. (And, of course, the wall remains unbuilt.)The "Trumpism" of the 2016 presidential campaign was thus largely imaginary, a selling point rather than an overarching policy.
...just her. Any other Republican would have won the popular vote and any reasonable Democrat would have won the electoral vote, not just the popular.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 15, 2017 6:19 PM
