IT WASN'T EVEN HIM...:

"Making America Great Again" became a sort of Rorschach test in 2016. Some voters looked at "Trumpism" and saw a means of getting better health care, or better trade deals, or keeping their jobs. Some even looked at Trump and saw a pro-LGBTQ candidate in the same man evangelical Christians viewed as a hero in waiting. His opponents worried about the potential power of Trump's populist appeal, too. David Frum wrote in the Atlantic earlier this year that a populist agenda -- massive spending on infrastructure, combined with massive tax cuts and a heavily restrictionist immigration policy and economic protectionism -- would ensure Trump a second term in office.





But Trump's own "Trumpism" seemed to die a rapid death when Trump entered office. While doing markedly little abroad to earn his campaign reputation as a foreign policy "dove," President Trump has supported a markedly unpopular health care policy and a tax bill aligned with long-standing GOP priorities while doing very little on trade. As Trump has jostled with journalists and black athletes on Twitter, the long-promised massive infrastructure investment has yet to take place, NAFTA remains intact, and China has yet to be named a currency manipulator. (And, of course, the wall remains unbuilt.)





The "Trumpism" of the 2016 presidential campaign was thus largely imaginary, a selling point rather than an overarching policy.