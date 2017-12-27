December 27, 2017
IT COULDN'T SURVIVE WITHOUT SUBSIDIES (not that it can with them):
The Tax Bill's Gift to Big Coal (EMILY ATKIN, December 25, 2017, New Republic0
According to Oil Change International, the U.S. federal government provides a combined $14.7 billion in various annual subsidies for the fossil fuel industry, the vast majority of which remained untouched in the tax bill. And while the majority of those subsidies favor the oil and gas industry, 20 percent go toward incentivizing coal consumption and production. What's more, the effective tax rate for coal--which is less than 1 percent--stays the same. In other words, the government still sacrifices billions in revenue every year to prop up coal, an industry that most energy analysts agree is dying.
