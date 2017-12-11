INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

I've been CEOing Wolfram Research for more than 30 years now. But what does that actually entail? What do I end up doing on a typical day? I certainly work hard. But I think I'm not particularly typical of CEOs of tech companies our size. Because for me, a large part of my time is spent on the front lines of figuring out how our products should be designed and architected, and what they should do.





Thirty years ago I mostly did this by myself. But nowadays I'm almost always working with groups of people from our 800 or so employees. I like to do things very interactively. And in fact, for the past 15 years or so I've spent much of my time doing what I often call "thinking in public:" solving problems and making decisions live in meetings with other people.





I'm often asked how this works, and what actually goes on in our meetings. And recently I realized: What better way to show (and perhaps educate) people than just to livestream lots of our actual meetings? So over the past couple of months, I've livestreamed nearly 40 hours of my internal meetings--in effect taking everyone behind the scenes in what I do and how our products are created. (Yes, the live streams are also archived.)