IN SERVICE (profanity alert):

Sonny Rollins is, inarguably, on any short list of greatest living American musicians. So vast, intelligent, and witty is his improvisational skill, and so satisfying the sheer, sensuous life force of his saxophone playing. And though the 87-year-old has very likely blown his last note in public -- a diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis has made that a near-certainty -- he's left behind a 66-year-long trail of joyous, searching recordings and live performances. If you've got a heart, Sonny Rollins's music can touch it. That's what I think; he disagrees. "I dedicated my life to my music," says Rollins without regret, speaking on the phone from his home in upstate New York, "and I never got it to where I wanted it be."





Rollins has been feeling autumnal these days, partly because he recently donated his massive personal archives to New York's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and partly because he had to put down his horn. (The memory of his beloved wife, Lucille, who passed away in 2004, also hangs heavy.) "When you're on the wrong side of 87," says Rollins, "there's all sorts of things happening to you, and they all make you look back at the life you've lived." He gives a short, rasping laugh. "But I've been lucky, haven't I?" [...]





So if not through your music, how have you been able to give?





By being a nice person. By going by the golden rule: Do unto others as you'd have them do unto you. Trying to observe that rule, trying to be kind, not trying to hurt anybody's feelings. It's just about thinking of others, and how you can do something for them. I'm okay. I'm not worrying about the ending. I've gotten so much in my life, so much love -- more from the public than I probably deserve. My life now is about what I can do for others. That's what life means. That's what it should always mean.





You mentioned that in your moments of reflection, you think about what you have and haven't achieved musically. In both categories, what stands out?





Achievements -- I don't know. The thing about me is that I was always practicing my instrument. I knew that's what I had to do to improve. Here's an incident I remember: I was playing in Munich and we had a nice concert that night, which is not always the case. During the concert, I'd been trying to work on some musical passages, and after it was over, when everybody was leaving, I was in my dressing room trying to work out this little passage. Everyone was leaving and I'm this little room playing. See? I knew what I had to do to get better. My thing, my burden, in my life was that I had to stop blowing my horn, so I never got to the musical place I wanted to get to. That was my bête noire -- what does that mean?



