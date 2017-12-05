IMPEACHMENT IS AN EASY CALL:

The evidence is now irrefutable that Trump, his associates, and Republican leadership more broadly conspired to give Moscow a pass despite (or perhaps because of) Russia's attack on our democracy.





While much remains unknown about the full extent and nature of the relationship between Team Trump and Russia's 2016 election activities, we actually know a great deal already. We know that Kremlin intermediaries reached out to Trump foreign-policy advisor George Papadopoulos and then to Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., in the spring of 2016 offering "dirt" on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (including, in Papadopoulos's case, an offer of "thousands of emails"). We know that several other senior Trump campaign officials were aware of these approaches, failed to report them to the FBI, and encouraged the outreach. We also know that, in the summer of 2016, then candidate Trump called on Russia to "find" Clinton's missing emails, and that several campaign surrogates (including Roger Stone and the Trump campaign's data firm Cambridge Analytica) and at least one prominent Republican operative (Peter W. Smith) reached out to WikiLeaks (which was laundering information for Moscow) and to Russian hackers to get additional dirt on Clinton.