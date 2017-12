IF ONLY IT HAD BEEN BOXCAR HOSPODAR'S WIFE...:

The wife of Hall of Fame hockey player Luc Robitaille has tweeted about an advance she says Donald Trump made on her more than two decades ago in an elevator at Madison Square Garden.





Stacia Robitaille wrote Monday on Twitter that Trump "was aggressive & told me I was coming home with him. I laughed, stating I was married to a Ranger. He guaranteed me my husband didn't make as much money as him. #ThisIsOurPresident."