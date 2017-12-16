HOW ELSE DO YOU KNOW WHAT TO READ? (self-reference alert):





[R]SS is now competing for my time with Twitter, Reddit, internal Verge chats, and other news sources. It's still an important place to check in on specific sites, but it's not where I see the pieces everyone else in my field has been reading and sharing. 2017 has highlighted the downsides of this sort of curated news, though. I'm not talking about the much-discussed ideological "filter bubble;" I probably encounter more ideas I disagree with on Twitter than in Feedly. But social curation (as well as automated algorithmic shuffling) tends to let a few big stories take up more space than I'd like. I need niche, non-important-seeming raw material in my media diet, and RSS is perfect for that.





Even after all these years, I love Feedly. But it no longer feels like a space that I organize. It feels like just another feed.





I also know that my situation is fairly unusual, though. Most people aren't scanning Twitter like a Bloomberg terminal for several hours a day, looking for news. As my colleague Dieter Bohn wrote all the way back in 2013, RSS is far more important for users who want to take in the equivalent of a digital newspaper at the end of the day, something that's difficult or impossible to do with a service like Twitter. So I'm curious -- how many people are still fully invested in the format, and how many have stopped tending their feed gardens?